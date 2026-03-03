Police search for Detroit woman accused of crashing into state trooper’s vehicle

The Brief A state police vehicle was rear-ended while a trooper was tending to another car crash. The crash happened Sunday night in the southbound lanes of the Lodge. The alleged driver, a 29-year-old woman from Detroit, is still being sought.



A Michigan State Police (MSP) vehicle was hit from behind while a trooper was tending to a crash on the Lodge, and she was inside the car when it happened.

Big picture view:

The crash happened Sunday night in the southbound lanes of the Lodge. MSP says a trooper was tending to a crash around 7:50 p.m. when a Jeep SUV suddenly hit the patrol car from behind, pushing it into a wall.

The SUV then spun out and struck the median wall. MSP says the driver got out of the SUV and ran away. The trooper was checked out and is okay.

However, the driver, a 29-year-old woman from Detroit, is still being sought.

Meanwhile, MSP is reminding drivers to slow down.

"We have had, including this crash, six trooper vehicles hit in just these first two months of the year," said Lt. Rene Gonzalez. "That’s way too many. We have a move over law that’s plain and simple. If you see our lights, move over. The law specifically states if you see emergency lights, whether on a police vehicle, ambulance, or even a tow truck stopped on the side of the road, you’re required to slow down to 10 miles below the speed limit and then move over one lane if able to."

What you can do:

Police are searching for the driver, a 29-year-old woman from Detroit. Anyone with tips or information is asked to call police.