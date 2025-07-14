Detroit native, former NFL star Luis Sharpe dies at 65

The Brief Former longtime NFL offensive tackle Luis Sharpe has died at 65. Sharpe, who starred at Detroit Southwestern High School, went to UCLA and played 14 years in the NFL. Although struggling with addiction earlier in life, he was sober for nearly the last decade.



PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 16: Luis Sharpe #67 of the Phoenix Cardinals blocks during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 16, 1990 at Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Image Expand

Luis Sharpe, a three-time NFL Pro Bowl selection who grew up in Detroit has died at the age of 65.

The backstory:

Sharpe played 14 seasons at offensive tackle for the St. Louis and Arizona Cardinals in his career. The Cardinals organization announced his death Saturday, while his wife Tameka Williams-Sharpe, posted it on social media.

Sharpe was born in Havana, Cuba, but came to Detroit at 4 years old. He became a highly touted standout at Detroit Southwestern High School before playing in college at UCLA.

TEMPE, AZ - CIRCA 1992: Luis Sharpe #67 of the Phoenix Cardinals looks on during an NFL football game circa 1992 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. Sharpe played for the Cardinals from 1982-85 and 1986-94. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

At 6-foot-5, 275 pounds, Sharpe starred for the Bruins as an offensive line anchor and was selected by the then-St. Louis Cardinals with the 16th pick of the first round in the 1982 NFL Draft.

Sharpe was with the Cardinals when the franchise moved to Arizona in 1988 and finished his career with the team in 1994 when he retired.

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 8: Former NFL player Luis Sharpe poses for a photo with a volunteer at the Basket of Hope charity event leading up to Super Bowl LVIII on February 8, 2024 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Speer Expand

He battled drug and alcohol addiction and was arrested, jailed, and shot twice during drug transactions.



Sharpe however, had been sober for the past eight years and was involved in NFL charities like Basket of Hope which provided gift baskets for children with severe illnesses.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 11: Offensive lineman Luis Sharpe #67 of the Phoenix Cardinals looks on from the sideline during a game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium on October 11, 1992 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Giants defeate Expand