Detroit non-profit Mothering Justice fights for paid medical leave

Caregiving shouldn’t cost you your job -- that’s the driving spirit behind the work that Mothering Justice does

It’s a Detroit organization that works to empower mothers and families, particularly those of color, who are already up against the system.

"After 30 years of FMLA we must go beyond it to make paid leave for all a reality," said Christina Hayes, with Mothering Justice. "Mothers of color, one we are paid less than white counterparts, mothers of color, well mothers period, are also more so the caregivers of the family and the ones that have to take the time off and end up taking the blunt hit as far as the income in the household."

Hayes is the organization’s paid leave organizer.

"Our demand for paid family leave in Michigan is not an opulent ask," she said.

Hayes argues that medical inequities have been a long-standing issue in this country, starting at the most basic level.

"Everyone gets sick, but not everyone gets time to heal," she said.

This is why she believes the fight for paid family medical leave is so important.

"Responsive caregivers raise children who become responsible adults," she said.

For example, Michigan does not have a paid FMLA law, which means most families, specifically mothers, are left to make some tough and potentially compromising decisions when it comes down to their careers, their well-being, and their families. Mothers like Prayer Jackson, a mom of five who survived a life-threatening pregnancy during the birth of her youngest daughter all the while trying to parent her other four kids and heal, with no incoming funds.

"During my FMLA I had to deal with the stress of having no income to my bills. This left my husband to cover 100%of the expenses. This was a very stressful time in my marriage," she said.

Another mother, Tanisa Debose, battled a high-risk pregnancy back in 2013, which left her on bed rest using unpaid FMLA.

"This whole experience was very stressful and I was not able to focus solely on my healing. Instead I had to focus on being able to put food on the table for myself and my child,"

she said.

Feb. 5 marks the 30th anniversary of the Family Medical Leave Act, an anniversary Hayes and the entire Mother Justice family hope will be celebrated by turning a new chapter, a chapter defined by legislation that equals the playing field for all families alike.

"We are grateful for such a policy providing leave for people and job protection but for it being unpaid that’s where the struggle comes in and it feels unreachable for people to even be able to use it," Hayes said.