Detroit nonprofit buying hotel rooms to house homeless for Black Friday

A Detroit-based nonprofit chapter is buying out two floors of a hotel this Black Friday to give homeless people a place to stay for part of the holidays.

New Era Detroit's Zeek Williams said on Black Friday, the nonprofit will give family's a place to stay while also connecting them with services for treatment, jobs, and housing. The nonprofit is also looking for any groups that offer resources that could help homeless people.

"We're looking to have a long-term effect," Williams told FOX 2. "It's more than just one night. Instead of just coming, let's get you off the streets."

As temperatures tumble and winter emerges, more warming shelters and homeless services are broadcasting their reach to the community as well as their need for more help.

Free hotel room

New Era Detroit is offering a free hotel stay for anyone who is struggling with housing.

The amenities that are offered include:

A free night inside a hotel room

Free breakfast, lunch, and dinner

Free clothes

There will also be services available to help connect the homeless with anything they may need.

While homelessness may be the most visual example of poverty, it's often the end result of other issues that people have. Addiction, mental health, and a well-paying job are all factors that play into someone being homeless.

Some services offered during the event include

Housing resources

Job resources

Substance abuse

To register for a room, people are asked to call (313) 466-4377.

Donations

New Era Detroit is also taking donations.

Anyone who looking to be charitable can donate either through:

Cash App: $NewEraDetroit

PayPal @NewEraDET313

Donated items can also be delivered to 17301 Livernois, No. 401 in Detroit.