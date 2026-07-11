Detroit nonprofit seeks help after hundreds of shoes stolen before community giveaway

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The Brief More than 400 pairs of donated basketball shoes were stolen after about 900 pairs were delivered for Northwest Goldberg Cares' annual HOOPFEST giveaway. Organizers say about 500 pairs remain, and the sneaker giveaway is still scheduled for July 19 at Curtis Jones Park. The nonprofit is asking for donations and tips from anyone with information about the theft.



More than 400 pairs of brand-new basketball shoes were stolen from a Detroit storage facility ahead of a nonprofit's annual event and sneaker giveaway.

The backstory:

Northwest Goldberg Cares founder and Executive Director Daniel Washington told FOX 2 that a staff member discovered the sneakers missing Friday morning. Approximately 900 pairs of sneakers had been delivered earlier in the week for the giveaway, which is scheduled to take place during the organization's annual HOOPFEST event.

What they're saying:

"At this point we are just grappling, grappling for answers, grappling for solutions," Washington said in a video posted on social media. "If you know anything, know anyone who is out flexing, stunting or talking about brand-new shoes that they got over the last couple of days, please reach out and let us know."

Dig deeper:

Some of the stolen shoes were donated by USA Basketball and Social Status Detroit.

Some of the stolen shoes were donated by USA Basketball and Social Status Detroit. (Daniel Washington)

Washington said about 500 pairs of shoes remain for the giveaway, which is scheduled for the final day of the organization's three-day community event, July 17-19, at Curtis Jones Park.

What you can do:

Community members are being asked to donate or support the organization by contributing through its Amazon wish list or website.

The nonprofit is a community development organization dedicated to stabilizing and revitalizing Detroit's Northwest Goldberg neighborhood.

Anyone with information about the theft or who wants to help can contact Northwest Goldberg Cares at 313-522-6816.

What's next:

Detroit police are investigating the theft.