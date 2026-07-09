Farmington Hills child nearly drowns at swim school

The Brief Farmington Hills police and fire officials say they responded after an 8-year-old girl was found underwater at the Goldfish Swim School in Farmington Hills. When they arrived, authorities say staff had already pulled the child from the water and performed CPR.



Staffers sprang into action at a local swim school, helping save a little girl from drowning.

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So many love the water, but people also know just how quickly it can become dangerous, even deadly. Fortunately, on Tuesday, people were on hand who knew exactly what to do.

Farmington Hills police and fire officials say they responded after an 8-year-old girl was found underwater at the Goldfish Swim School in Farmington Hills.

When they arrived, authorities say staff had already pulled the child from the water and performed CPR. The 8-year-old was taken to the hospital, where she was conscious and alert.

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On Thursday, we stopped by the school during swim lessons and spoke to a Goldfish family about water safety and the importance of learning how to swim.

"Being by water, especially since we live in the Great Lakes State, we always want to make sure our kids know how to swim," said mother Kim Baligian. "He's my youngest. It will be great to have him swimming. Everybody else knows how to swim. Swimming is a life skill, and I think Goldfish does a great job. All my kids have gone to Goldfish and learned how to swim here."

The mom worked at Goldfish when it first opened years ago. She's now a teacher as well as a mom. Her advice for anyone considering swim lessons is to do it.

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