Fatal I-75 crash: Virginia man denied bond in wreck that killed 4 people

The Brief Charles Dean Pace was denied bond after his arraignment. Pace is charged with second-degree murder for the crash which killed four people. Pace allegedly was drunk at the time of the crash and has a prior alcohol-related driving offense.



The Virginia man accused in a fatal I-75 crash that killed four people appeared before a judge on Tuesday morning – and had his bond denied.

The backstory:

Charles Dean Pace appeared for his arraignment today, charged with four counts of second-degree murder and four counts of operating while intoxicated causing death.

Investigators say Pace, 27, of Glen Allen, Virginia, was driving at speeds over 90 miles per hour on southbound I-75 near Springfield Township in his Ford F-250 on July 1st.

Pace was charged with four counts of second-degree murder and four counts of operating while intoxicated causing death.

Prior to denying bond, the judge spoke about the gravity of the case.

"Based on the circumstances here for capital offenses, it doesn't get much more serious than this," he said.

Investigators say Pace was allegedly weaving in and out of lanes. That was when his truck slammed into a disabled Chrysler 300 on the side of the road. All occupants of the car were killed on the scene.

The victims were identified as Zakeria Sharon Dodson, 23, Tieree Powell, 24, Nalani Powell, 3, and Karter Powell, 2.

Michigan State Police (MSP) reported that Pace registered a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit.

In court, the prosecution revealed that Pace had been previously convicted of an alcohol-related offense in 2020, suffered mental health issues and was treated at a rehab facility.

His defense attorney, Elias Muawad, said that since the previous incident Pace had not been in trouble and worked in this position for the past 10 years.

Muawad added that Pace no longer takes medication for his mental health, adding that he weaned himself off.

According to Tuesday's hearing, Pace was in Michigan for his job at a tool company where he handled Midwest territories. He arrived on July 1st and was to leave on July 3rd.

The assistant prosecutor, Christian Arndt, argued against Pace's release and brought up his prior brush with the law.

"These charges are the result of his actions, which caused the death of four individuals," Arndt said. "The defendant is a danger to the community. The one thing I would note to the court is the defendant's prior criminal history does include a prior alcohol-related driving offense from the state of Virginia in 2000.

"So this would represent a second alcohol-related violation or moving, offense within his relatively short life."

Pace will next be in court for a probable cause conference on July 14, followed by a preliminary exam set for July 21.