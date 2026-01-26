Detroit nonprofit works to help unhoused people stay warm during frigid temperatures

The Brief The cold weather has a Detroit nonprofit working day and night to keep those without shelter from freezing. FOX 2 took to the road on Monday with Motor City Mitten Mission, a group that feeds those who are homeless and give them transportation to shelters.



Bitter conditions out there taking a toll on everyone, including the most vulnerable, the unhoused population.

Whether it’s by choice or circumstance, one group is there to help 24/7.

Local perspective:

FOX 2 took to the road on Monday with Motor City Mitten Mission, a group that feeds those who are homeless and gives them transportation to shelters. However, what they did on Monday was respond to emergency calls to help those in need in the cold.

The group works overnight, some saying they were out until 8 a.m. since that is when it is the coldest.

"So, some of these folks that we do handle that we take care of and see you they don’t want to go to a shelter, but we still need to take care of them and to make sure they’re cognitive," said Michael Moceri with Motor City Mitten Mission.

The group checks homeless camps to ensure those who are unhoused are kept warm while frigid temperatures and heavy snow hit the Detroit area.

FOX 2 asked Moceri why some of the people they help do not want shelter.

"That could just be a mental illness. They’re more comfortable out here and think we have to just accept that. If they don’t want to go, we can help them anyway," he said.

What you can do:

FOX 2 did not see many people at their homeless setups when driving through Detroit during the day. However, it is due to them either going to local restaurants, it is only when nightfall hits that they return to their tents and mattresses.

If you would like to help donate to the Motor City Mitten Mission, you can donate by tapping here.