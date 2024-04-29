Detroit officials to recap successes after hosting record-breaking draft

City officials, event planners, business representatives, and everyone else who had a stake in Detroit's hosting of the NFL Draft will take a victory lap Monday when they recap the impact of three-day experience.

The mayor, the police chief, and members of Visit Detroit and the sports commission will discuss what the success means for the city during a press conference at 9:30 a.m. FOX 2 will stream the discussion in the live player above.

More than 700,000 people showed up - a figure that's likely to rise as a more official estimation comes. It broke a record for NFL Draft attendance.

But that headline is only the cherry on top. The city hopes the momentum will continue with more events, increases in business, and improvements in the opinions of the city from those that don't call it home.