Detroit PAL Baseball League picks back up with COVID-19 precautions

Baseball is once again being played at the historic corner of Michigan and Trumbull. It's, of course, not the Detroit Tigers, but players with the Detroit PAL Baseball League.

And as the coaches and players get in position to execute their winning moves, Detroit PAL has issued guidelines to protect participants from COVID-19.

For starters, the season won't feature as many games. PPE, like masks, will be required. Players will have to answer safety questions before competing and a plan of action is in place for contact tracing.

"Also no high-fives, no handshakes, not too many at the mound, making sure there's spacing at the dugout," said Robert Jameson, the CEO of Detroit PAL.

Detroit PAL also working to boost ties between police and PAL participants.

"We will have examples of, if you get pulled over hat are some of the things that can help you out, and what are some of the things that may be viewed as a negative toward the police officer," said Detroit Police Officer Marcus Norwood, who's also with Detroit PALS. "So we'd like to think of ourselves as part of the solution and not the problem."

And although COVID-19 did not put the breaks on PAL's baseball action, Detroit PAL did cancel the upcoming football season for the safety of everyone involved saying it was too much of a contact sport.