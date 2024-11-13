Detroit mother and her boyfriend charged in fatal beating of 8-year-old

A mother and her boyfriend have been charged with murder after their 8-year-old son was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital last week.

Jamarr Hill, 37, and Kentoria Moss, 31, were both arraigned in the 36th District Court on Tuesday afternoon. Hill, who was identified by the victim's grandmother as a live-in boyfriend, was charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse.

Moss, the victim's mother, was charged with second-degree murder and lying to a peace officer.

Hill had his bond denied while Moss was given a $500,00 cash bond.

Kentoria Moss, 31, of Detroit

The prosecutor claims 8-year-old Adren Thimes Jr. died on Nov. 8 after he was fatally assaulted by the defendants. Medics who were called out to the home in the 600 block of Clairmont Avenue in Detroit eventually took the boy to the hospital.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner determined Thimes Jr.'s death was multiple blunt force trauma to the head.

Jamarr Hill, 37, of Detroit

"The alleged facts in this case are chilling. The defendants in this case worked in tandem to beat and eventually kill this poor child - two adults against an eight-year-old. Little Adren had zero chance of surviving," said prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.