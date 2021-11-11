Detroit Parks Coalition hiring leader to steward launch of DPC

The Detroit Parks Coalition (DPC) is an alliance of organizations that connect Detroiters to beautiful and healthy natural areas, parks, and public spaces and is searching for a coalition leader that will facilitate the coalition in all its activities and monitor and measure progress on goals for the 18-month start-up period.

The Coalition was formed in 2019 to advance parks organizations’ desire to share learning and expand limited resources. Since then, it has doubled its membership and developed a strong relationship with the City of Detroit and nascent partnerships with other key municipal entities including the Huron-Clinton Metroparks Authority, Wayne County and the State of Michigan.

The Coalition Leader will hire and manage DPC staff, secure contractual support in areas such as communications; build the DPC’s identify and reputation; advocate for increased resources and expertise throughout the Detroit parks system; and maintain strong relationships with State, regional and City government, other parks organizations nationally, park users, funders and civic leaders. With input from the coalition, they will guide the development of shared programming, communications and learning; aid the system in achieving economies of scale, advocate for stable and sufficient operations and maintenance funding, and when appropriate, provide advice and counsel to the member groups on issues such as fund-raising, training, coordination of services and best practices in parks stewardship.

Learn more about the job here

Email a cover letter and resume Alex Allen at aallen@chandlerparkconservancy.org by November 14th, 2021 to apply.