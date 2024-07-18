Detroit People Mover to close for 11 weeks for track replacement

Beginning after Labor Day, the Detroit People Mover tram will close for nearly three months, so crews can replace sections of track that are in need of improvement.

In operation for 37 years, the tram has always undergone routine maintenance with measurements of the columns and rail sections continually done to ensure it's running appropriately.

The people mover expects to reopen just before Thanksgiving.

The goal behind replacing the track sections is to extend the life of the system's infrastructure while also producing a smoother and quieter ride for passengers.

A total of 7,000 feet of rail is being replaced on nine curves, as well as adjacent connecting straight track along the route. It adds up to about 20% of the track on it's 2.9 mile loop.

This will be the third rail replacement project in the people mover's history with similar work being done in 2008 and 2016. Officials expect this to be the third of four replacement projects with the final section coming five years or more into the future.

According to the website, crews will cut out and remove rail lines with a crane. The new rail will then be installed and welded into place.

Most of the time, improvements to the People Mover are done overnight or for only a few hours at a time when the system isn't running. A project of this magnitude means more invasive work, leading to the 11-week pause in operations.

The track sections that will be improved include:

Beaubien at Lafayette (Bricktown, Greektown)

Beaubien and Macomb Str from Monroe around to Randolph (Bricktown, Greektown, and Cadillac Center)

Park from Woodward to Washington (Grand Circus Park)

Bagley near Clifford (Times Square)

Cass near Lafayette (Michigan)

Atwater and Hart Plaza from Riverwalk to across M-10/Lodge & Jefferson (Financial District)

Jefferson and Beaubien from Randolph around to Larned (Millender, Renaissance Center)

The total cost of the project is just under $5 million, which is funded through federal and state grants.