Detroit People Mover reopens with free rides for 90 days

article

The Detroit People Mover is finally back open.

Several plans to reopen haven't materialized after closing in 2020, but trains started moving people again Friday. Rides will be free for 90 days.

Currently, only six stations are open – Michigan, Huntington Place (formerly Convention Center), West Riverfront (formerly JLA), Millender Center, Greektown, and Grand Circus Park.

Seven stations remain closed, but officials said they plan to reopen more stations in the coming weeks.

Advertisement