Detroit People's Food Co-op to work with community as SNAP benefit pause looms

The Brief Detroit groups are working to help those who may lose their SNAP benefits come November. The pause in SNAP benefits in Michigan will be felt by 1.4 million people. As efforts are underway to pause SNAP benefits, the Detroit food co-op has a couple of ideas it's working to implement that will give people the food they need and keep revenue flowing.



As SNAP benefits are set to go on pause starting Nov. 1 due to the government shutdown, many acknowledge that the pause is likely to affect more than just SNAP recipients.

Big picture view:

When Detroit People's Food Co-op heard that SNAP benefits would be paused for November because of the government shutdown, its board president saw it as a challenge that could yield an opportunity.

The pause in SNAP benefits in Michigan will be felt by 1.4 million people. These are people who would be in stores buying items like eggs and milk. But as that spending is paused, so is that revenue source for many stores.

Detroit People's Food Co-op has a board of directors and over 4,000 member-owners from all across Michigan. They work together to determine what's best for the bottom line and the community it serves.

What they're saying:

As efforts are underway to pause SNAP benefits, this food co-op has a couple of ideas it's working to implement that will give people the food they need and keep revenue flowing.

"Pay a forward campaign at the register, where customers can pay for their groceries and purchase a $5, $10, $15, or $20 gift card for another family," said Lanay Gilbert-Williams. "We are also considering partnering with other organizations to increase our buying power so that we can serve the communities we serve best with food in bulk. We've been talking about giveaways and what that looks like. I sincerely believe that we have enough resources in our community to actively and accurately navigate these waters. We're not freaking out here; we're just looking forward to the opportunity of coming more together as a community."