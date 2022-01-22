Detroit Pit Crew rescues dog with severe burns to her head and face

article

The story of Rose is already a remarkable one. Just a couple of days after the Detroit Pit Crew was called in to rescue the badly injured dog, she's already starting to see progress.

The Detroit Pit Crew posted photos earlier this week of Rose, named after the late Betty White, after she was rescued from a home this week. According to the Detroit Pit Crew, a caller said the dog was baldy injured and asked the Detroit Pit Crew to take in the dog. The woman said she was given to her by someone she knew but she couldn't take care of her.

The Pit Crew agreed to take her in, without even seeing her, and the woman dropped her off at an emergency veterinarian around 10 p.m. on Thursday. The vet said the dog was not hurt in a dog but likely had burns of some kind and it likely happened a week ago, based on the healing.

The Detroit Pit Crew posted graphic photos of Rose as she was immediately taken in. While those are extremely hard to look at (seriously, don't click the link if you are faint of heart), the new ones the Detroit Pit Crew posted on Saturday show a dog that is already making strides.

Rose was rescued by the Detroit Pit Crew after a woman said she was asked to care for the severely injured dog. Image: Detroit Pit Crew

"Although we don't know the complete details of how this dog got what appears to be chemical burns all over her face we do know that we are going to do our best to try to save her life. She was surrendered to us by someone that took her from the original owner to try to get her help," the Detroit Pit Crew said.

The organization is seeking donations to help with surgery for Rose and are raising money on Facebook.

