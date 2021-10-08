Expand / Collapse search

Detroit police 2nd Precinct Special Ops make 3 arrests, seize 6 guns, oxycodone

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
article

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit police Second Precinct announced a massive bust  Friday of guns, ammunition and illegal drugs.

DPD said the precinct's Special Ops Unit executed a search warrant leading to three arrests of suspects.

Also seized in the search were:

  • Six firearms
  • 216 pills of oxycodone
  • A large amount of ammunition
  • Nine cell phones
  • One stolen vehicle
  • One brand new laptop.

Police did not release the location of the raid, but the Second Precinct is located at 13530 Lesure. 


 