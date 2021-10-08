Detroit police 2nd Precinct Special Ops make 3 arrests, seize 6 guns, oxycodone
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit police Second Precinct announced a massive bust Friday of guns, ammunition and illegal drugs.
DPD said the precinct's Special Ops Unit executed a search warrant leading to three arrests of suspects.
Also seized in the search were:
- Six firearms
- 216 pills of oxycodone
- A large amount of ammunition
- Nine cell phones
- One stolen vehicle
- One brand new laptop.
Police did not release the location of the raid, but the Second Precinct is located at 13530 Lesure.
