Detroit police 2nd Precinct Special Ops make 3 arrests, seize 6 guns, oxycodone

The Detroit police Second Precinct announced a massive bust Friday of guns, ammunition and illegal drugs.

DPD said the precinct's Special Ops Unit executed a search warrant leading to three arrests of suspects.

Also seized in the search were:

Six firearms

216 pills of oxycodone

A large amount of ammunition

Nine cell phones

One stolen vehicle

One brand new laptop.

Police did not release the location of the raid, but the Second Precinct is located at 13530 Lesure.

