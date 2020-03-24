Detroit Police 911 operator, 38, dead from coronavirus

A 38-year-old 911 dispatcher with the Detroit Police Department has died due to coronavirus.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced the death of the 38-year-old man, saying he died early Monday morning.

"This is a reminder of why Gov. Whitmer's order was so important. It is not just elderly people who are dying of this disease," Duggan said. "Something about it, young individuals are severely affected as well."

Duggan said he traveled out of state and went on vacation the week of March 6 and returned to work on Monday, March 16. When he returned that day he wasn't feeling well. On the 17th, he took a sick day but returned to work on Wednesday, March 18th. The next day he was out sick again and by Saturday he was admitted to an ICU for suspected bronchitis.

According to Duggan, he was tested for coronavirus but it was not confirmed until after he had died.

The family has asked his name not to be released.

More than 200 Detroit Police officers have self-quarantined themselves following nine confirmed cases of coronavirus being reported within the department.

Mayor Mike Duggan told reporters Monday that he expected to have more than 150 officers return to work from self-quarantine by the end of this week.

