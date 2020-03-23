'Not overwhelmed, but whelmed;' city of Detroit updates on coronavirus efforts

Area hospitals are not overwhelmed by the number of coronavirus cases in Michigan - but they are whelmed.

That's what one hospital CEO told Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan last week as the Michigan's health care systems gear up for what will likely be their busiest week yet in COVID-19 testing.

"Every hospital I've talked to at the moment has empty beds," he said.

One reason is those that might have shown up for minor issues are instead staying home. But that's not where the concern is. As the number of cases climbs and those needing ventilators to breathe grows, hospitals will run out of space.

"We have really sophisticated hospitals and if you get the worst part of COVID-19 and it attacks your breathing, there's a lot of success with our ICU treatment to keep you breathing until your body fights it off," he said. "That assumes - and this is what New York is starting to be concerned about now - that we've got those beds with the ventilators and it assumes we have the staff who can actually take care of the patients in the ICU."

Duggan said he and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have been working to secure more face masks, shields, and tests as the full scale of the coronavirus outbreak comes into focus. As the state enacts more restrictions on public space to slow the spread, the city of Detroit has been busy providing basic needs to residents.

Starting this week, the city will be receiving some backup to aid in those provisions.

"We're going to hit 150 houses, we have our contractor setup, we have some of the finest mechanics in the state, men and women will be able to fill these calls no problem," said Carlo Castiglione, who heads Plumbing 98 Union.

Advertisement

So far, about 700 people have had their water turned back on following an agreement with the Great Lakes Water Authority to offset some of the costs. Duggan anticipates by the end of next week, every single house that had their water turned off due to nonpayment will see it restored.

However, there are more than 100 families who can't have their water turned back due to faulty plumbing. That's where Castiglione comes in.

"Today, Carlo has been given 150 houses. With a contractor, he is recruiting the plumbers now, and (DWSD Director) Gary Brown will have the teams out by Wednesday - we are going to help 150 families who didn't have water service because of their plumbing problems," said Duggan.

An otherwise bright spot in a dark time for the city and state, which just had all its nonessential businesses closed in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Eclipsing more than 1,200 cases by Monday morning, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered a 'Stay home, stay safe' directive that recommends people stay in their homes unless they are going out for essential provisions like food or medicine.

Of those COVID-19 cases are 14 city employees and nine Detroit Police officers. The initial outbreak of the virus within the city's law enforcement has forced 282 deputies and officers to be self-quarantined. Duggan said 152 of them should be back working by the end of the week, after the 14-day-incubation period for the virus is over.

Despite so many officers not working, Duggan said he wasn't concerned about any dearth in the presence of law enforcement in the city.

"We've got full patrols right now so we're covering them on overtime or some people might be working in a different job than they had, but I've seen just the opposite (of civil unrest). I've seen this community come together. I'm not seeing signs of people tearing at each other," he said.

However, with more than 400 cases of coronavirus confirmed in the city, officials are swapping around part of the DDOT public transportation schedule. City buses will now run on their Saturday schedules from Monday through Saturday.

You can find more information on that here.

"We're pretty resourceful and we got great friends who are helping. I think there will be people who are farther behind Michigan who may be the ones who have the biggest problem," said Duggan.

RELATED: Track Michigan coronavirus cases by county with this interactive map

Are you showing symptoms? Try Beaumont's virtual screening tool

Since the first cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Michigan on March 10, Gov. Whitmer has declared a state emergency, closed all schools, prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people, restricted visits to hospitals and other facilities, closed public spaces such as theaters, bars, gyms and casinos, and limited restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders.

That was all in efforts to social distance and slow the spread of the virus. You can learn more about social distancing and flattening the curve in the video player above.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

Are you showing symptoms? Try Beaumont's virtual screening tool

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

----

FOX 2 is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. Every weekday we're live at 1 p.m. with a special show reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 2 app or on the FOX 2 Facebook page here.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.