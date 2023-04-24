Detroit police ask for info on fatal hit-and-run that killed 56-year-old pedestrian

Detroit police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a man last February.

A 56-year-old man was killed on Sunday, Feb. 19, after being hit by a car while on the sidewalk.

The crash happened on the sidewalk on northbound I-75 Service Drive at Grand River. The suspect's car appears to be a red sedan in a photo and video released by police.

DPD says after the incident, the suspect re-entered the roadway and was last seen southbound on the I-75 Service Drive.



If anyone recognizes this vehicle, or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2280, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.



