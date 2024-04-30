Detroit police at scene of barricaded gunman

Detroit police and SWAT are at the scene of a barricaded gunman at a home in the 9100 block of Carlin Street Tuesday.

By 5 p.m. the situation appeared resolved after SWAT went into the house. There have been no details released of what happened yet by police.

Officers first responded to a shots fired call at 1:36 p.m. when a woman said her boyfriend shot her brother.

DPD says it found a victim shot three times in both legs, who was then transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"I came out of the house and I saw a guy laying in the field screaming and a lady was standing over him saying ‘He shot him, he shot him,’" said neighbor Michael Sanders. "I looked out there and I saw police running down the street - like 20 deep.

"The guy is quiet, keeps to himself. I don't understand what is going down here tonight."

A witness said that there was a person who fired the shots, then ran into the house, located just west of Schaeffer and between Joy Road and W. Chicago.

Earlier on Tuesday, DPD Deputy Chief Arnold Williams gave a brief update as the situation was unfolding.

"Officers got to the house, secured the location and at that point, declared a barricaded gunman," said WIlliams. "Right now, everything that we do know we have a suspect barricaded himself inside of this residence.

"We're asking all the neighbors and everyone who's in the area of the 991 block of Harlin remain inside. And we asked everybody who's in that area of Schaefer and Westfield just to be patient with us."

Williams said that the special response team and crisis negotiators were at the scene and that, "we have a lot of resources out here to try to resolve this."



