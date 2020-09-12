Detroit Police Chief James Craig speaks on protests and NOT resigning

Detroit Police Chief James Craig is well aware that in his position, you can't please everyone, and recently the organization "Detroit Will Breathe" asked that he steps down from his role.

The rhetoric of removing Chief Craig as top cop of Detroit was recently echoed by Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, after she said police went too far in an attempt to break up an apparent peaceful protest.

"When you think of US Congresswoman, Rashida Tlaib, she would say these are peaceful protesters and to support their free speech. We do support it, but we are not going to let you terrorize the community, period," Craig said.

During an interview on FOX NEWS, Craig was asked about his thoughts on other cities like Seattle and Portland, where lawlessness seems to be making constant headlines. Craig expressed how Detroit is different and explained his position.

"Detroit knows very well what it's like going through bankruptcy, the largest bankruptcy," Craig said. "And all this talk about defunding police. If you go against their message, in their mind, you must go."

As for "Detroit Will Breathe" calling for Chief Craig to resign, Craig says he feels he has the support of the community and city leaders.