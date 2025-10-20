Detroit police execute search warrant at the wrong home during family movie night

The Brief A Detroit family's night became a nightmare when police raided their home. Police arrived with guns drawn, according to the family.



Family movie night was interrupted by police and guns when a search warrant was served to the wrong people, leaving the Detroit family terrified.

Big picture view:

It was movie night with the mom, her fiancé, some children, and even a nine-month-old little girl present when they hear a bang at the door. That's when Detroit police apparently burst in with guns drawn.

The mom, Brittanie Weaver, picks up the story from there.

"We were sitting in the living room watching a movie, and all of a sudden we see through the window and hear 'open the door.' So we move to the back, wondering what's going on. Then they start kicking the door, as you can see, and next thing you know, they kick open the door and have shotguns with beams on them. I'm thinking one false move and we could get shot, possibly my children, so I'm just complying. They're saying they had a warrant for this house," said Weaver. "They said they've been watching the house for a long time and the guy they're looking for is very dangerous."

However, the suspect was not there, it was just Brittanie and her fiancé with their children.

She recorded most of the interaction, and by the end of the video, Detroit police quickly realized their suspect wasn’t there.

The tone softened between the family and officers, but nonetheless, they were terrified.

What they're saying:

FOX 2 reached out to Detroit police, and they said:

"Officers from the 6th precinct executed a signed search warrant at approximately 10 p.m. last night at a residence located in the 20100 block of Monicia for a suspect wanted in a non-fatal shooting. The suspect was registered to that location. The family advised officers that they moved in that week."

Brittanie said she was told to file a claim through the city for any damages.

Plus, the suspect is still out there.