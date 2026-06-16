Detroit police, feds join forces to investigate unsolved missing persons cases

The Brief Detroit police and the FBI have an ongoing operation called B.L.O.C.K. - meaning Bring Loved Ones Closer to Kin. The search on Tuesday covered the 10th Precinct of the city.



The Detroit Police Department is teaming up with federal authorities to investigate missing persons cases across the city.

The backstory:

It's called Operation B.L.O.C.K. — Bring Loved Ones Closer to Kin. Tuesday's search efforts took place in the DPD's 10th Precinct.

For a good chunk of the day, there was a ton of activity outside the former George Brady Elementary School, where officers and the FBI had set up a staging area.

The abandoned elementary school is huge, and police focused their efforts in that area.

It is a two-day operation called B.L.O.C.K. which stands for Bringing Loved Ones Closer to Kin, and as with many such initiatives involving the feds, they've been pretty tight-lipped about their findings.

Investigators are hoping to find new clues in missing persons cases that have left families searching for answers.

The increased police presence has caught the attention of people in the neighborhood. I spoke with a man at the church across the street about this school. He says it's been abandoned for years.

"People go in and out of there constantly," said Charles Potts who lives in the area. "They've stripped it to the core. There's not a pipe or anything left in there. I haven't been in there, but I can tell you they left nothing. Then they would take the boards down, and the city would come back and close them back up."

When asked how it feels having such a large FBI presence right around the corner, he said:

"Wow, it's scary just to know that some bodies could be inside that building or buried around that building," he said.

This operation is connected to another search last month near Pingree Park, where a body was found.