Detroit Police hold press conference on NFL Draft security

Detroit Police are expected to discuss security measures they'll have in place for the NFL Draft scheduled in the Motor City in April.

The press conference was announced after a mass shooting at the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City left one person dead and at least 21 others injured. Chief James White is expected to talk at 1 p.m. FOX 2 will stream it live in the player above.

The draft is one of the biggest events the city has hosted in recent years and is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people to downtown.

That comes with lots of benefits - as well as some risks - for the police, who will be in charge of making sure everyone is safe during the event.