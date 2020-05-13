Detroit police honor legacy of fallen heroes with memorial tribute

The Detroit Police Department honored the life and legacy of fallen heroes Wednesday in an outdoor memorial tribute that took place at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters.

Chief James Craig, along with members of the Detroit Police Chaplain Corps, Detroit Police Fallen and Critically Injured Officers Board and Detroit Police Reservist Committee spoke about their losses, both past and recent due to COVID-19.

"Heroes are those extraordinary men and women who serve their community each and every day not knowing the challenges ahead," Chief Craig said.

One of those honored was corporal Rasheen McClain, a 16-year veteran called a true leader and a man of great courage, who was shot and killed in the line of duty last year.

"We will always be grateful for the example he set," Craig said.

Detroit police also remembered Officer Michael Traika who died of a heart attack in 1981 while responding to a domestic violence call, along with officer Scott Larkins who back in 1978 was shot by a mentally ill man.

"Officer Larkins was forced into retirement and later succumbed to his injuries."

Chief Craig and the families of the fallen also honoring several lives lost during this pandemic. Captain Jon Parnell, a 31-year-veteran died from the coronavirus in March.

"He cared strongly about the people he worked with and for the residents he served."

The department remembered dispatcher Shawn Pride, calling him faithful and dedicated, along with commander and chaplain Valerie Parks who was one of the first to arrive at crime scenes to pray and comfort families.

The department also remembering dedicated reserve officers earnest Sherman Robinson and Gus Hughes.

"Sometimes they left their families to give to the city, and we thank you," said Detroit City Council president Brenda Jones.

The day of remembrance didn't end without a surprise for the widow of corporal Rasheen McClain, who had apparently been paying for a new wedding band for her.

"He wanted to upgrade your wedding band," Craig told her Wednesday - and Chapman Jewelry and Gifts paid off the remainder of what her husband owed.

"I just wanna say thank you and I love every single one of you," said Heidi McClain.