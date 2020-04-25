Detroit Police investigate Longview double shooting 

Two people were sent to the hospital after a shooting that happened Saturday morning right before 2:00 in the 11000 block of Longview.

Police lights

Police say the victims, a 43-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, were standing in the driveway when an unknown care drove by and someone inside started firing shots, striking both of them.

The victims were taken to the hospital and listed in serious temporary condition.

The shooting is still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

