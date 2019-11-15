Detroit police investigate man's body found stuffed in trunk of car

Detroit Police are investigating the dead body of a man who was found wrapped up and stuffed inside of a trunk of a car that appears to have been parked at least since Sunday.

Police were called to a home on Murray Hill Street, just south of 8 Mile and east of Southfield Road to a report of a dead body.

Police confirm the body was inside the trunk of a black Dodge Stratus.

There is still several inches of snow on the car, indicating it may have been parked there since before Sunday's snowstorm dumped 6-9 inches of snow on Metro Detroit.

Detroit Police did not give any further information about the body or how the man died. Police are still investigating.