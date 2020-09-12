Detroit Police investigate South Annabelle Street shooting, no suspect in custody

A 25-year-old man is recovering after a shooting that happened Saturday morning around 1:00 in the 3300 block of South Annabelle Street.

Police say the man was standing outside when he heard gunshots and realized he had been struck.

He was taken to the hospital and we’re told he’s expected to be okay.

As of right now, police have no information on the suspect and the investigation is still open.

Anyone who may know anything is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Fourth Precinct at 313-596-5440, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

