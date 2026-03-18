'Lighthouse' in Pontiac gets a major overhaul to better serve those in need

The Brief Lighthouse of Oakland County is looking to double their ability to have emergency shelter beds for families facing homelessness. They’re taking down the old office space on the loop in Pontiac to build it back up, better.



A shelter for families in Oakland County is getting a huge revamp. However, they had to take it down to build it all back up to make space for even more unhoused people.

Big picture view:

Lighthouse of Oakland County is looking to double their ability to have emergency shelter beds for families facing homelessness.

"Both locally, statewide and nationally, the fastest growing subpopulation experiencing homelessness is families with children," said President and CEO of Lighthouse, Ryan Hertz.

They’re taking down the old office space on the loop in Pontiac to build it back up, better.

"We will be getting closer to 150/160 folks once the expansion is completed, and that’s expected to come in Spring 2027," said Hertz.

The lift is heavy and expensive.

By the numbers:

Lighthouse of Oakland County is now working to make up the back half of a $40-million fundraising effort.

"It feels incredible. I mean, when we set the goal, to me, it felt entirely impossible, but I knew it’s what our community needed," said Hertz.