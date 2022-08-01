Detroit police look for missing 16-year-old from city's west side

article

Detroit police are asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old, Autumn Allen.

She was last seen walking from her residence in the 18900 block of Prest near Greenfield and Seven Mile at 6 p.m. Sunday. Police say she was wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts and was barefoot.

She is described as 5 feet, 7 inches, 140 pounds with red hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 12th Precinct at (313) 596-1200.

