Detroit police looking for man who dropped baby off at Sinai Grace and drove away

Detroit Police are looking for help identifying a man who dropped a baby off at Sinai Grace Hospital Thursday morning.

Around 9:27, a black man in his late 40's or early 50's and about 5-foot-10 pulled up to the hospital and asked another person who was entering the hospital to hold the baby while he went to park his vehicle.

The unidentified man then left the location and never came back.

Detroit Police are concerned for the welfare of the mother. The baby was also identified as a female and at the time appeared to be only a few hours old.

Under the Safe Delivery policy which is monitored by the state health department, a parent or parents may legally surrender a newborn no more than 3 days old. In order for the law to be applicable, the newborn must be given to a uniformed employee who is inside or on duty at a hospital, a fire department, police station, or any other emergency medical personnel.

The newborn is then placed up for adoption.

The man was last seen wearing a light-colored hat, light-colored short sleeve-shirt, and light-colored pants.

He was driving an older Dodge Durango colored silver with a gold-colored rear hatch.