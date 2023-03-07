Detroit police looking for man who shot female teen on city's east side

article

Detroit police have put out a call for help from the public in their search for a 19-year-old accused of shooting a teenager last week.

DPD said they were looking for Jared Barber, who allegedly shot an 18-year-old woman last Friday.

The shooting happened near E. Lafayette and Chene, which is next to the Rivertown Warehouse District on Detroit's east side.

The victim was listed in critical condition.

Anyone that knows Barber's whereabouts are asked to contact the department's 7th precinct at (313) 596-5740. They can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK UP.