Detroit police looking for missing 13-year-old twin sisters

Detroit police are asking the public's help finding missing twins Keara and Raykeianna Reeder.

They were last seen at 2 p.m. Wednesday at their residence located in the 15000 block of Manning, a few blocks south of E. State Fair and just east of Gratiot.

Keara Reeder , left, and Raykeianna Reeder

Police say that the two girls both ran away after being punished. Both Keara and Raykeianna are in good physical and mental condition.

Keara Reeder is described as a 13-year-old black female, 5 feet, 2 inches and 120 pounds. She has a light complexion, brown curly hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and lime green and black basketball shorts.

Raykeianna Reeder is described as 13-year-old black female, 5 feet, 4 inches and 130 pounds. She has medium complexion, black curly hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and gray shorts.

If anyone has seen Keara and Raykeianna Reeder, or knows of their whereabouts, they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct at 596-5900, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.