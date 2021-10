article

Detroit police are looking for a missing 9-year-old, King Stubbs, last seen in the 880 block of Pallister.

Stubbs is described as 4 feet, eight inches, with a slim build. His mother came home from work at 6:40 p.m. and discovered he was not at home.

He was last seen wearing a white collar shirt, khaki pants, burgundy shoes and he was carrying a black backpack.