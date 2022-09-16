Expand / Collapse search

Detroit police looking for missing man with epilepsy last seen more than 2 weeks ago

By Amber Ainsworth
Emmanuel Pillars

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a missing man who has epilepsy. 

Emmanuel Pillars, 34, was last seen leaving his home in the 14800 block of Rockdale around 9 p.m. Aug. 29.

Pillars is Black with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs 215 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, and gray shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.