Detroit police looking for missing woman who has developmental disorder
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a missing woman who has a developmental disorder.
Joan Moon, 66, was last seen leaving her home in the 400 block of E. Grand Blvd. in Detroit around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Moon is Black with short black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighs 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a light blue sweater, black pants, and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.