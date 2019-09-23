Detroit police name suspect wanted for stabbing woman to death during paramedic run

article

Detroit police have named the suspect wanted for stabbing a woman to death while paramedics were in another room helping a man suffering a heart attack.

DPD is looking for 26-year-old Darius Calhoun, which is described as 5 feet tall, 250 pounds with a medium brown complexion, brown eyes and last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans.

At 9:29 p.m. Saturday, medics responded to a call for a 50-year-old man possibly having a heart attack in house in the 80 block of W. Arizona St., on Detroit's west side.

Polie say as medics arrived and performed CPR, Calhoun took a woman in her 20s into a bedroom and allegedly stabbed her to death.

He then left the location on foot prior to scout arrival. The female victim was pronounced deceased at scene, along with the male that was pronounced decease due to natural causes, however medical examiners will determine the cause of his death.

Anyone with information pertaining to this crime is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide (313) 596-2260 or CRIMESTOPPERS At 1-800-SPEAKUP.