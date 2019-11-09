Detroit Police respond to five shootings, two fatal in violent start to weekend

Detroit police had a busy night Friday, responding to five separate shootings. Below is a breakdown of each incident:

Fatal shooting on Rockdale

At 11:30 p.m. on the 14200 Block of Rockdale Street, an unknown suspect fired multiple shots at a Honda Accord. The bullets struck a 41-year-old man. Another person in the vehicle who escaped unharmed attempted to drive the victim to the hospital before getting stopped in the area of Outer Drive and Warren by Dearborn Police. Medic responded and pronounced the victim deceased.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Non-fatal shooting at Alaska and Wetherby

Between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m., a 23-year-old man was walking in the area of Alaska Avenue and Wetherby Street when a blue Chevy sedan pulled up next to him. An armed suspect exited the passenger side of the car, approached the victim and demanded money. After the victim complied, the suspect at one point became distracted by a second vehicle that had driven by, resulting in the 23-year-old attempting to flee.

As the victim ran, the suspect allegedly fired multiple shots and striking him. He was taken to a hospital and treated, and is now listed in stable condition. Police describe the suspect as a black male in his 20s, 5'8, thin build, a mustache and wearing a dark blue hoody and black jogging pants. Police are still investigating the incident.

Fatal shooting on Stockton

At approximately 1:10 a.m., a 41-year-old man was found unresponsive after suffering multiple gunshot wounds at the 7600 Block of Stockton Avenue. Medic responded and pronounced the victim deceased. A lot of ambiguity remains around the circumstances of the event.

Non-fatal shooting on Chene

Around 3:40 a.m. on the 2000 Block of Chene, a 33-year-old man and the suspect who allegedly shot him were inside a building when an altercation occurred. Spilling outside, the suspect produced a weapon and fired several shots, hitting the victim. The suspect then fled on foot to an unknown location.

The victim was transported to a hospital and treated, being listed in serious condition temporarily. Police recovered a handgun and describe the suspected shooter as a black male in his 30s, bald, light complexion, medium build and wearing a forest green coat, blue jeans, and tan work boots.

Non-fatal Shooting near Tireman and Mettetal

Early in the morning Saturday, two occupants riding in a red GMC were heading north on Mettetal Street near Tireman Avenue when they passed two other males on the street. As they passed by the individuals, gunshots were heard and the passenger realized she was shot. The victim was transported to the hospital and listed in temporary serious condition. Suspects are described as two black males in their early 20s. One was wearing a green hoody and dark jeans. One was tall and the other short.

These investigations are still in their preliminary stage and details may change as more new information comes out. If you have any information on any of these shootings, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.