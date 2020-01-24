Detroit police say mother, 4 young children thought to be in danger are safe

article

Detroit police say a mother and her four children who have been missing since Jan. 21 have been found safe after police said she walked into the Dearborn Police Department.

Kornecia Waiters, 29, and her four children, ages 2, 4, 9 and 11, have not been seen since Tuesday, according to DPD. Investigators say they were concerned they were in danger due to previous reports of alleged abuse in the family.

Police say Waiters was last seen picking up her two sons from their school in the 6800 block of Nevada around 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The boys' stepfather, who is also the biological father of Waiter's two daughters, accompanied her on the pick-up.

Police say they all left the location in a silver Ford Crown Victoria.

The stepfather of Waiters' sons was later taken into police custody on Jan. 22 for alleged child abuse.

The Detroit Police Department held a press conference to announce the family had been found. We're working on new details and will update this story with information as it comes in to our newsroom.