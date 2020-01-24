Mother, 4 kids reported missing in Detroit walk in safe to Dearborn Police Dept.

article

A mother and four children who had been reported missing in Detroit have been located and are safe.

Detroit police Capt. Stacy Cavin said all five of them walked into the Dearborn Police Department Friday morning to let authorities know they were safe.

Kornecia Waiters and the four children - aged 2, 4, 9 and 11 - hadn't been seen since Jan. 21 when she picked up her two sons from school in the 6800 block of Nevada. The boys' stepfather, who is also the biological father of Waiters' two daughters, was with them.

The stepfather of Waiters' sons was later taken into police custody on Jan. 22 for alleged child abuse. Cavin clarified Friday that the arrest was for an unrelated child abuse charge that didn't involve any of the four missing children.

Cavin didn't give details about where Waiters and the kids may have been for the past few days. She said police received word about their possible disappearance from Child Protective Services and a concerned family member.

Cavin said CPS will be investigating.

Cavin said an AMBER Alert was not issued because authorities hadn't received any indication that the children were necessarily in danger.