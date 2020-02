Detroit Police is seeking the public's assistance in finding 16-year-old Ernest Jackson, who was last seen in Feb.6.

Ernest left his home located in the 18000 block of Vaughn around 6:15 a.m. and never returned home from school. Police says he has a history of running away.

He is being described as a black man, no further information.

If you see him, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.