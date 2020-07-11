Detroit Police search for 17-year-old Zachery Jean

The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Zachery Jean, who was last seen Friday evening around 7 p.m. at his home located in the 9900 block of Somerset.

Family members told police that he left the location to walk his dog. Then got into a car with some friends, but never came home.

Zachery’s father believes he may have went to the Roscommon area.

He is being described as a white man, around 6’2 and 190 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown short hair and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and black boots.

He is in good physical and mental health, according to family.

If you have seen Zachery, or knows his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up