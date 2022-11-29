Detroit police search for 2-year-old, kidnapped by dad carrying a knife

article

The Detroit Police Department is searching for a father and his 2-year-old daughter who they said he kidnapped from her home in Detroit on Sunday.

According to police, 35-year-old Najja Macon broke into a home on Dale Street, just northeast of Telegraph and I-96 on the city's west side.

Police said Macon had a knife when he broke into the home. The 29-year-old mother of the little girl was in the dining room and police said Macon ran upstairs and took 2-year-old Miyah Macon before leaving in a 2011 Ford Fusion.

Miyah was wearing a cotton candy-colored jacket, pink pants, and pink shoes. The Fusion is silver with Michigan license plate ESH3955.

If anyone recognizes either the suspect or the young victim or has information, they're asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.