Detroit Police search for 58-year-old David Shannon

The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 58-year-old David Shannon.

According to his family, David has not been seen, or heard from for a month, nor has he been at his home located in the 15000 block of Baylis.

He is being described as a black male, around 5’10 “and 160 pounds.

David is in good physical condition, but his family says he suffers from a mental illness.

If you have seen him or knows of his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.