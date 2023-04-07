Detroit Police search for Chevy Impala in fatal hit-and-run on city's east side

article

The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's help trying to find the driver of a dark blue Chevy Impala wanted for the fatal hit-and-run death of a 59-year-old last month.

The man was killed around 8:20 p.m. near Harper and Annsbury on the city's east side, near I-94. Police said the 59-year-old was in the road when he was hit by the car, which then left the scene.

According to police, the Chevy Impala was spotted on surveillance footage heading north on Chandler Park Drive.

The car is described as a dark blue Chevrolet Impala and will have front end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-2280, or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.