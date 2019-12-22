Detroit Police search for missing 17-year-old girl 

article

Detroit Police are trying to find 17-year-old Jahdeja Anderson, who hasn't been seen since Friday evening.

Anderson was last seen by her step-mother at their home on Mendota, near Tireman and Middlebelt, around 8 p.m. on Friday.

Authorities said Anderson left the home and never returned.

She's 17, 5 feet tall, 115 pounds, with light brown complexion. She's in good physical and mental condition.

If anyone has seen Jahdeja Anderson or knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department's Tenth Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.