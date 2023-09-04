Detroit police search for missing woman who has schizophrenia

article

Detroit police are searching for a missing 44-year-old woman who has schizophrenia.

Kenyatta Drain left her home in the 2100 block of Holcomb around 6:30 p.m. Saturday and didn't come back.

Drain is Black with brown eyes and black hair. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. When she left, she was wearing a black jacket, orange T-shirt, and floral pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5701.