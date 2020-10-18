Detroit Police search for suspect involved in West Chicago shooting

Detroit Police are looking for the suspect involved in a shooting that happened Saturday night around 11:15 in the 18300 block of West Chicago.

We're told the victim, a 31-year-old man, walked up to an older model truck and began talking to someone inside. As the victim was standing and talking, another man walked up and shot him. The suspect then fled the scene east on West Chicago.

The victim was taken to the hospital by medics, and listed in temporary serious condition.

As of right now, the shooting is still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Sixth Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-5640, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.

