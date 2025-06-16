Detroit police search for suspected gunman wanted in block party shooting

The Brief Detroit police are searching for the suspected gunman in a block party shooting that occurred on Sunday. It happened on Coyle, on the west side of Detroit, just after midnight. The department is already assigning more patrol officers to watch for illegal block parties and related activity.



Police are on the hunt for the gunman who shot two teen girls at an illegal block party in Detroit.

The shooting reignited fears about unsanctioned events and what they could bring as the summer continues on. In response, the police are cracking down.

The backstory:

It all occurred at an illegal block party where multiple shots fired and two teen girls were hit. The gunman remains unknown.

It happened on Coyle, on the west side of Detroit, just after midnight on Sunday.

"I’m praying for the families and the victims of those who were shot. You have help, we’re here for you, Living Peace is here for you, CVI groups are here for you, your city is here for you," said Pastor Mo.

The scene was a grim reminder of summer 2024.

At that time, two people were killed, and 19 others were hurt after gunfire ripped through an illegal block party on Rossini. It was the sixth block party shooting within weeks.

"We have to get into prevention, not just intervention," Mo said.

What they're saying:

With summer heating up, Detroit police are now enforcing a curfew for minors: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., for kids 15 and under, and 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for 16- and 17-year-olds.

The department is already assigning more patrol officers to watch for illegal block parties and related activity.

Meanwhile, community advocate Pastor Mo is urging the city to lock in.

"We’re going for a no-kill summer. That means we want your babies and you to live," Mo said. "We’re tired of putting up rest in peace T-shirts and plastering someone’s face on a T-shirt. That’s trauma."